Lubbock Solid Waste wants your Christmas trees

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you had a live Christmas tree this year, you can recycle it and help create mulch for growers across the city.

You can find roll-off trash bins at each of the Solid Waste Department’s drop-off centers. There are four locations across Lubbock including south, north, southwest, and North Quaker.

The Solid Waste Director says this is a great way to create good-smelling mulch for gardeners and growers.

Brenda Haney, Solid Waste Director for the City of Lubbock says, “There’s absolutely no reason we want to bury those in a landfill, so it’s a perfect, easy, clean, stream that we can recycle then repurpose into something as nice as mulch you can use in your flowerbeds and it smells terrific.”

Each year the City of Lubbock takes in living Christmas trees. This year from Christmas week starting December 23rd through January 10th there will be a roll-off outside each Drop-Off site for live Christmas Trees. For the rest of January, we will have the Christmas Tree roll-off moved inside the gates to monitor. The trees must be free of all decorations and debris.

Once collected the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Service then grind the trees into coarse mulch. Year-round mulch is offered for free at our Southside Recycling site. As a tip, the mulch is in a pile therefore we recommend that individuals bring a box or bag and then a shovel or rake to collect it.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

