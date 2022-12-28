Lubbock teacher reflects on $500 One Class at a Time grant, donation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Angela Veenendaal, a fourth grade reading teacher at Anita Carmona-Harrison Elementary School, is the fourth 2022-2023 recipient of KCBD’s ‘One Class at a Time’ $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

Veenendaal shared what led her to the teaching profession and what makes her so good at it.

“When I was in high school, I worked the extended day after school program at Iles Elementary. Through that experience I knew I wanted to serve God and the community through teaching school and working with children. Since I have become a teacher, I have learned that great teachers are made by the teachers next door. I couldn’t do this job without my team, staff and administration. They are the ones that make me a better teacher and why I love my job.”

Veenendaal says she was honored and humbled when she found out she was chosen for the $500 grant, but says it was even bigger than that.

“Most importantly, I’m glad our school and students will get the recognition they deserve and I will be able to provide more supplies and teach them with fidelity.”

Veenendaal chose a special non-profit to share in her award and explained why the organization is important to her.

“I chose Food2Kids because I see the impact it makes on my students. Every Friday, when they get their bag of food for the weekend, they are so grateful.”

Ginny Simpson with South Plains Food2Kids explained how the program got started and gave insight on how the program will use the money it was awarded.

“The Junior League of Lubbock actually started the Food2Kids program, when they realized there was a need for kids to have food on the weekends,” Simpson said. She stated the money will help buy the bins used to send bags of food home in. “It’s going to provide the actual food we send home in the bags. Currently, we are sending home about 1,900 bags of food per week to 25 elementary school in LISD. So we certainly want to serve everyone and this donation will keep that going.”

Veenendaal may not know the impact she has on her students, but she does know teaching makes a difference.

“You may never know the impact you are making, but from some students, school is the best part of their day.”

Do you know a teacher who goes above and beyond? You can nominate a teacher on the South Plains for the One Class at a Time grant here.

