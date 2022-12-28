Lubbock woman recreates Christmas tree memorial honoring ‘difference makers’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is once again honoring lost loved ones, or who she calls ‘difference makers,’ with a Christmas tree memorial. Last year, Missy Hall ended up with 70 Christmas trees in her front yard, each with a plaque honoring a loved one or friend who has died. Her friend Susan Gillispie says while the memorial looks different this year, the meaning has remained the same.

“So many people struggle with grief and it lasts so much longer, sometimes because we often feel like nobody gets it, or it’s like, my person didn’t matter. We all need to know that our family and friends and loved ones do matter,” Gillispie said.

She says the memorial gives families a physical reminder that their loved ones matter and they are not alone in their grief. The memorial features the same name plaques from last year, this time placed in the shape of Christmas trees along the fence outside VisionPro Cleaning Services at 1120 30th St. Gillispie says again, the memorial has garnered interest from passersby.

“Even her neighbors are just amazed about it and ask, you know, some of the kids in the neighborhood, what is this and why? Why would you do this? And you know, she gets to share - because these people matter, just like you matter,” Gillispie said.

There are some difference makers in the memorial South Plains families may recognize, like Sgt. Josh Bartlett who was killed in a SWAT standoff last year, or someone who’s passed more recently - former Texas Tech Football Coach Mike Leach. Gillispie says you don’t have to know someone to be a difference maker in their life.

“There is something every day that we can do to impact someone’s life, whether it’s small, whether it’s at the grocery store and someone may not have enough money and we want to help them. If it’s big because someone’s grieving, you know, to have someone to talk to, there’s always something that we can do,” Gillispie said.

Gillispie says her friend Missy Hall embodies a difference maker, creating the memorial and praying over the families, on top of walking alongside Gillispie in her grief.

“Daily she walks out here to this wall. Many, many nights, she just simply prays into these families and this is how she can be a tiny difference-maker, right where she is. And that’s who she is in my life - a difference maker,” Gillispie said.

Hall wants to honor them again with the Christmas tree display next year, similar to last year. She says over the past year about 20 more name plaques have been added, and she still has about 20 more to create, so the memorial will need more trees.

“So, if your lights have gone out on your tree, or you just want a new one, and you’re thinking about tossing them this year, please don’t. Get in touch with us. We would love to take that tree off your hands,” Gillispie said.

If you know of a difference maker who should be honored or have a tree to donate, you can contact Missy Hall at VisionPro Cleaning Services at (806) 698-6096, or email Missy@visionprocleaning.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.