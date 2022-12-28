Metro Unit seeking individual wanted for murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the location of 16-year-old Jamaree Shepherd, who is wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Ivan Reed.

Lubbock Police Officers initially responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street, at 11:39 p.m. on Sunday, December 25th.. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appeared an altercation occurred that ended in Reed being shot. Reed was located on scene with serious injuries.

Reed was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information related on the location of Shepherd is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

Shepherd is considered armed and dangerous.

