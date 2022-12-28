Murder warrant: woman was shot, left in roadway before she was found dead in south Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An arrest warrant for a man charged with murder details what led up to a woman being found dead in a roadway in south Lubbock County.

24-year-old Isaiah Sanchez was arrested and charged with murder Thursday evening, two days after 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera was found dead.

On Dec. 20, officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the area of CR 2300, south of CR 7700. Lumbrera had been laying in the roadway before she was struck by the vehicle, according to a release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators later determined Lumbrera had been shot and the cause of her death was not tied to being hit by a vehicle.

An arrest warrant reveals a room key from the Executive Inn Motel was found near Lumbrera’s body. Investigators searched the room and found letters to Lumbrera inside a purse, inside the room. A phone was found in her pocket revealing photos of Sanchez with a “silver colored revolver with a black hand grip”, the warrant states.

Surveillance video shows Lumbrera and Sanchez getting into a red passenger car driven by another woman and leave the inn. The woman told investigators that Sanchez was angry with Lumbrera “because she was talking to someone else about him” and believed at one point Sanchez was going to hit Lumbrera. She also stated Sanchez was carrying “a gold colored gun with a red laser.”

According to the warrant, the woman told investigators she stopped and let Sanchez and Lumbrera out in the middle of the road and left them there. The warrant does not state why she left them there.

A witness told investigators Sanchez said he confronted Lumbrera about setting him up to get “jumped” by two guys at the Carriage House Motel.

*THE FOLLOWING SENTENCE MAY BE GRAPHIC FOR SOME READERS*

The witness stated Sanchez told Lumbrera “she was just a waste” and “popped her in the side of the head and her face came off.” According to the warrant, the last time Sanchez saw her, she was on the side of the road. Sanchez never told the witness where this was or how he got Lumbrera out of the car.

The witness described Sanchez as “[having] no care about what he did” and that Sanchez “showed him the gun that he used to kill Monica.”

The witness also described the gun as a chrome revolver with a black handle and a laser. The description matched the gun seen in Sanchez’ waistband in the photos investigators obtained from Lumbrera’s phone.

A second witness provided a statement to law enforcement that matched the same details provided by the first witness.

Sanchez remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center and is charged in connection to the murder of Lumbrera. He’s held on a $500,000 bond.

