One seriously injured in crash at 4th and Slide
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash near 4th Street and Slide Road.
LPD received the call at 5:09 p.m. LPD states the vehicles involved were a truck and a maroon SUV. One of the vehicles managed to get off the roadway and into a parking lot.
LPD could not confirm if the injured person has been taken to the hospital.
