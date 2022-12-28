Local Listings
Tech men beat South Carolina State 110-71

The Red Raiders won over South Carolina State 110-71. The win extended Tech’s home game win streak to 29 games. The last time Texas Tech had three games in a row scoring in triple digits was the 1965-66 season.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders went looking for their 29th straight home game win as they hosted South Carolina State on Tuesday.

Tech kept the lead throughout the game as Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders in scoring with 24. Daniel Batcho followed with 17, and Pop Isaacs and Davion Harmon both with 14. The Red Raiders shot 50% from the 3-point and 64.4% from the field. Kevin Obanor led the team in rebounds with 9, followed by Daniel Batcho with 7, and Robert Jennings and D’murian Williams both with 6. Tech totaled 46 rebounds.

Raquan Brown led South Carolina State in scoring with 17 points. Dallas James led the Bulldogs in rebounds with 7. Rakeim Gary led assists totaling 4.

The Red Raiders won over South Carolina State 110-71. The win extended Tech’s home game win streak to 29 games. The last time Texas Tech had three games in a row scoring in triple digits was the 1965-66 season.

