Wednesday morning top stories: Red Raiders to take on Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Red Raiders to take on Ole Miss in Texas Bowl tonight

The Red Raiders are 7-5 on the season while the Rebels are 8-4

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Details here: Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28

Crypto facility sells in Dickens County

A crypto-currency mining facility in Dickens County has a new owner

The facility, which has only been operating for less than six months, says this will reduce its debt by $41 million

Read more here: Dickens County crypto facility sells after less than 6 months in operation

Title 42 remains in effect

The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered Title 42 to remain in place, putting a hold on a ruling that would have ended the policy last week

So far, more than two million people have been turned away at the border as a result of the policy

Follow the latest developments: US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

Travel chaos continues

Travel woes continue throughout the country with Southwest Airlines behind most of the flight cancellations and delays

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’ll hold the airline accountable

Check Lubbock flight cancellations and delays here

