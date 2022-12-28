Wednesday morning top stories: Red Raiders to take on Ole Miss in Texas Bowl
Red Raiders to take on Ole Miss in Texas Bowl tonight
- The Red Raiders are 7-5 on the season while the Rebels are 8-4
- Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
- Details here: Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28
Crypto facility sells in Dickens County
- A crypto-currency mining facility in Dickens County has a new owner
- The facility, which has only been operating for less than six months, says this will reduce its debt by $41 million
- Read more here: Dickens County crypto facility sells after less than 6 months in operation
Title 42 remains in effect
- The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered Title 42 to remain in place, putting a hold on a ruling that would have ended the policy last week
- So far, more than two million people have been turned away at the border as a result of the policy
- Follow the latest developments: US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
Travel chaos continues
- Travel woes continue throughout the country with Southwest Airlines behind most of the flight cancellations and delays
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’ll hold the airline accountable
- Check Lubbock flight cancellations and delays here
