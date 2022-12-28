Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Red Raiders to take on Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Red Raiders to take on Ole Miss in Texas Bowl tonight

Crypto facility sells in Dickens County

Title 42 remains in effect

  • The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered Title 42 to remain in place, putting a hold on a ruling that would have ended the policy last week
  • So far, more than two million people have been turned away at the border as a result of the policy
  • Follow the latest developments: US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

Travel chaos continues

  • Travel woes continue throughout the country with Southwest Airlines behind most of the flight cancellations and delays
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’ll hold the airline accountable
  • Check Lubbock flight cancellations and delays here

