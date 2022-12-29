Local Listings
Joey McGuire, Dimitri Moore say racial slur accusations at Texas Bowl game are false

Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the fourth time in program history.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and senior linebacker Dimitri Moore both released statements Thursday after Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin accused Moore of spitting on one of his players and possibly using a racial slur during the TaxAct Texas Bowl game.

“We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible,” Coach McGuire said. “I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore, and he disputed the two claims that were brought forth against him. I am proud of our team and our performance last night in what was a memorable win to close our season in front of a sea of Red Raiders.”

“I can’t state strongly enough that these accusations are false. It is disappointing to have my final game as a collegiate student-athlete overshadowed by the false accusations that were stated last night. Since I have arrived at Texas Tech, I have strived to represent my teammates, this coaching staff and most importantly, my family, in the highest manner,” Moore said. “It has been an honor to represent this program as we closed our season with a great team victory last night.”

Texas Tech defeated Ole Miss 42-25 and gained their 8th win of the season.

READ MORE HERE: Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

