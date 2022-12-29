KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ivy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ivy KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a six-year-old pit bull/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

She would do best in a home with another dog as she gets nervous sometimes. She loves to be pet and snuggle you all day. Ivy is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

