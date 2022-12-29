Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Matador boil water notice rescinded

A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as frozen, ruptured pipes diminished water pressures in their systems.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Matador has lifted its boil notice first implemented on December 28 after a main water line break resulted in low water pressure.

Matador stated in their news release that the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water distributed in accordance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaree Shepherd, 16
16-year-old murder suspect now in custody
Isaiah Sanchez, 24, is charged with murder.
Murder warrant: woman was shot, left in roadway before she was found dead in south Lubbock Co.
John Romo cutting hair for those in need in 2018.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Texas Tech beats Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
Joey McGuire
Texas Tech, Head Coach Joey McGuire agree to $26.6M new six-year contract

Latest News

In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million
KCBD News at 4
Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Texas Tech beats Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Texas Tech Bowl Game Recap