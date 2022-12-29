Matador boil water notice rescinded
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Matador has lifted its boil notice first implemented on December 28 after a main water line break resulted in low water pressure.
Matador stated in their news release that the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water distributed in accordance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
