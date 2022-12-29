‘Miracle Mal,’ Malori Rogers releases book 7 years after suffering brain bleed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seven years after suffering a brain bleed in the middle of a volleyball game, Malori Rogers is sharing her journey to recovery in a new book - a side of the story she says no one has heard. KCBD Newschannel 11 has followed Rogers (formerly Maddox) for the past several years after she suffered a brain bleed during a Lubbock Christian University volleyball game in Wichita Falls.

A lot has changed in the past several years for Rogers, including a move to Throckmorton with her husband Tyler and her two children. Creating a home for her babies to grow up in is a much slower lifestyle than she was used to, but Rogers is grateful for it.

“I would never think I’d get to be a ranch wife and mom and an author. I just, it cracks me up but I’m just trying to be obedient and that’s been my theme. You know the saying ‘you have your plans and God laughs,’ but it really is just comical and I’m just trying to find joy and the freedom and humility that comes with that and I’m just along for the ride,” Rogers said.

Part of that ride includes sharing her story in a new book called ‘A Stroke of Heaven.’ It follows her journey as Rogers says God hit a reset button on her life after her brain bleed, something she’s chosen to see for the better. She went through two brain surgeries and hours of rehab during recovery.

“Just trying to find momentum again to, how do I physically take a step? And then now that I’m on my feet again, how do I keep going? In what direction do I keep going?” she said.

In the meantime, her recovery garnered overwhelming support - ‘Miracle Mal’ was just that, an inspiration in Lubbock and across the nation. She’s grateful for that support and how coverage of her story encouraged others, but she’s ready to share her own.

“I just want to share with people of the realities of things, you know, not everything’s glamorous. Getting married without a memory and without hair that’s not fun. But God was in it and so we made it,” Rogers said.

The book she worked on for nearly four years, writing down her thoughts while working on the ranch, or in the middle of sleepless nights, follows her journey to a new perspective.

“Joy is a choice and not necessarily a feeling, and it can be, but to just be intentional and just to learn, you know. Without the right peripheral vision I have, I get cut off, you know, right here I can’t see this side at all. But with God helping me, I have a greater vision than I did before my stroke, and just because he’s taught me how to see more,” Rogers said.

Rogers wants her story to encourage others who are suffering from brain injuries, their families, or anyone with visible or invisible scars.

“With God all things are possible, and we can do anything if we believe that,” she said.

To read more about Rogers’ story, you can find a link to her book here.

