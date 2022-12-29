More wind to end 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our forecast includes a number of windy days. Notably today and Saturday, the last of the year. What it does not include, notably, is measurable precipitation.

Not as windy but still windy today. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and highs about five degrees above average. (KCBD First Alert)

With today’s wind the local wildfire danger will remain elevated. The NO BURN conditions are expected to continue into the first days of the new year.

The morning cloud cover will gradually shift east, with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon. It will be about ten degrees cooler than yesterday, which is still about five degrees above the average high for the end of December.

While not as windy as yesterday, wind returns today, Saturday, and again Monday. (KCBD First Alert)

Today will be windy, though not as windy as yesterday. Much of the area experienced gusts from 40 to 50 mph. A handful of weather stations, including the Lubbock airport, recorded gusts close to 60 mph.

From about late morning through mid-afternoon sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are likely in the northern and central viewing area. Gusts around 40 mph are possible. Winds won’t be as strong in the southern KCBD viewing area.

Temperatures will dip a bit more tomorrow, Friday, with highs from the low 50s to low 60s. Still about five degrees above the average for the date.

The last day of the year will be windy, then breezy to start the new year. (KCBD First Alert)

Saturday, New Year’s Eve, will be partly cloudy and windy. Highs will range from the low 60s to low 70s. Wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph are likely.

New Year’s Eve night will be mostly cloudy and breezy, which will add quite a chill to the air. At midnight Lubbock’s temperature will be in the mid-40s, but it may feel like the 30s in the breeze.

New Year’s Day, Sunday, will be breezy and cloudy. There may be a few sprinkles or rain drops but measurable rain is not expected. Temperatures will peak in the 60s with a few warmer spots in the low 70s.

The Spring-like pattern continues into the new year. Windy today, some relief tomorrow, then again windy Saturday and Monday. (KCBD First Alert)

For our latest outlook, take a look at our 10-Day Forecast.

