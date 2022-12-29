UPDATED: One injured in 6 car pileup on University and S. Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just outside Loop 289.

LPD received the call just after 5 p.m. At this time, one person has sustained moderate injuries.

LFR is in the process of extricating one occupant from a vehicle.

The northbound lanes have been blocked off and traffic is being diverted to 74th Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

