Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days

Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for days. (Source: Facebook/Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERTON, Ind. (CNN) - Some concerned citizens in Indiana called for help when they spotted a goose stuck in frozen sand.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bird had gotten stuck in the frozen sand near Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The group, along with a few volunteer firefighters, were able to extract the trapped animal.

Officials said the goose is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility.

.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Sanchez, 24, is charged with murder.
Murder warrant: woman was shot, left in roadway before she was found dead in south Lubbock Co.
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Jamaree Shepherd, 16
16-year-old murder suspect now in custody
The Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament is the largest in the nation, featuring 116 high...
Travel issues delay teams participating in Caprock Classic

Latest News

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
A flock of Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being...
Goose rescued from frozen sand
Russell Martin Albers was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Suspect in Northern California double killing arrested