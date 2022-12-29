Local Listings
Tech defensive lineman named Honorary Mayor

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne recognized a Red Raider’s achievements off the field today.

Tony Bradford, Junior, a defensive lineman for Texas Tech, was named Honorary Mayor for the day.

In a social media post about the official commendation, Mayor Payne noted that Bradford is only one of ten college football players to get on the AFCA’s “Good Works Team,” an honor for his work giving back to the community.

It fits since Coach McGuire even nicknamed him “Mayor” due to his dedication to civics.

Mayor Payne said Lubbock is fortunate Bradford is staying for another year of football, and service.

In a tweet about his appointment to “Honorary Mayor” for a day, Bradford said his first order of business is to help Texas Tech go 1-0 today.

