Thursday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins Texas Bowl

Texas Tech wins Texas Bowl

Texas Tech won the Texas Bowl against Ole Miss 42-25

The Red Raiders wrap up their season 8-5, their best season since 2013 under then head coach Kliff Kingsbury

1 arrested in connection to Christmas night shooting

Ivan Reed was found at an apartment complex on East 4th Street with serious injuries and later died at UMC

16-year-old Jamaree Shepherd is being charged with his murder

Severe weather in Western U.S.

Tens of thousands of people are waking up without power this morning as a result of severe weather

More waves of snow and rain are expected in the coming days

