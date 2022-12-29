Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins Texas Bowl

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech wins Texas Bowl

1 arrested in connection to Christmas night shooting

  • Ivan Reed was found at an apartment complex on East 4th Street with serious injuries and later died at UMC
  • 16-year-old Jamaree Shepherd is being charged with his murder
  • Details here: 16-year-old murder suspect now in custody

Severe weather in Western U.S.

