Thursday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins Texas Bowl
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Texas Tech wins Texas Bowl
- Texas Tech won the Texas Bowl against Ole Miss 42-25
- The Red Raiders wrap up their season 8-5, their best season since 2013 under then head coach Kliff Kingsbury
- Read more here: Texas Tech beats Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
1 arrested in connection to Christmas night shooting
- Ivan Reed was found at an apartment complex on East 4th Street with serious injuries and later died at UMC
- 16-year-old Jamaree Shepherd is being charged with his murder
- Details here: 16-year-old murder suspect now in custody
Severe weather in Western U.S.
- Tens of thousands of people are waking up without power this morning as a result of severe weather
- More waves of snow and rain are expected in the coming days
- Read the latest here: National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.