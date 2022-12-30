3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries.
LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained.
Motorists should find alternate routes to their destination while emergency crews work to clear the scene.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.