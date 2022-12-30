3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries.

LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained.

Motorists should find alternate routes to their destination while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

