LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash.

Police say four people have suffered minor injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.