Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem.

Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.

The report shows, without intervention, the problem will only get worse. So, Amarillo police are turning to technology and youth intervention programs.

“That’s where we feel like we can have the most impact is talking to young people and finding out not only just why they’re in gangs, but how we can help them transition out of those gangs and have a better outcome for their future,” Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said.

Next year, Amarillo police will open a regional crime center and begin deploying drones to help respond to and solve crimes.

