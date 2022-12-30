Local Listings
Bryan police officer shot Thursday night, gunman remains at large

After shooting the officer, police say the suspect stole a patrol car that was later located in another area of the city.
The search continues for a suspect accused of shooting a Bryan police officer during a traffic stop late Thursday night.(KBTX)
By Julia Potts, Donnie Tuggle, Karla Castillo and Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the person who shot a Bryan police officer late Thursday night during a traffic stop.

The officer, who survived the shooting, reportedly attempted to perform the traffic stop near Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue in Bryan just before 11:30 p.m.

Bryan police say the driver didn’t immediately stop and continued to drive for a short time before exiting a pickup truck and running away. The officer began chasing the driver on foot when the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer who was struck but did not return fire.

The officer was rushed to St. Joseph’s hospital and their condition is described as stable.

The suspect drove away from the area after stealing the police officer’s patrol car. It was later located in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue in Bryan.

Multiple agencies are attempting to locate the suspect, who has not been identified and continue investigating at multiple scenes. Police have not provided the public with a details description of who they are searching for.

A pickup truck that is likely the suspect’s vehicle was seen being towed away near the area of Carter Creek Parkway and Avondale.

The officer’s name has not been shared publicly by the police department.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

