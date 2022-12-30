Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Dollar General cashier critically shot during armed robbery, authorities say

Deputies in Mississippi say a Dollar General cashier is in critical condition after an armed...
Deputies in Mississippi say a Dollar General cashier is in critical condition after an armed robbery.(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store where an employee was critically injured.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, a man disguised as a utility worker entered the store Thursday night and told a clerk and at least one customer to clear the building, claiming there was a reported gas leak.

Authorities said the suspect then got into a scuffle with the clerk over the cash drawer. The armed thief ended up taking out a gun and shooting the worker in the chest.

The sheriff’s office said the clerk was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected shooter.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just...
UPDATED: One injured in 6 car pileup on University and S. Loop
Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while...
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million
Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Joey McGuire, Dimitri Moore say racial slur accusations at Texas Bowl game are false
John Romo cutting hair for those in need in 2018.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

Latest News

Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person...
One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash