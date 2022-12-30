Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Drawing nears for $640 million Mega Millions prize

The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity,...
The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have a chance to ring in the New Year with a $640 million bonus in their bank account as a drawing is held Friday night in the Mega Million game.

There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.

The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $328.3 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just...
UPDATED: One injured in 6 car pileup on University and S. Loop
Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while...
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million
Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Joey McGuire, Dimitri Moore say racial slur accusations at Texas Bowl game are false
John Romo cutting hair for those in need in 2018.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

Latest News

Globe Avenue fire
Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock
FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes
After a disastrous week, Southwest Airlines is promising to resume normal flight schedules...
Southwest Airlines schedule returns to relative normalcy
A man died as he was trying to help others.
Remembering victims of Buffalo's winter storm
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress