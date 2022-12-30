Local Listings
Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock

Globe Avenue fire
Globe Avenue fire(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m.

The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time.

The Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

