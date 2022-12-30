Friday morning top stories: Southwest to return to normal operations
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
John Romo funeral services announced
- An area barber’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at Broadway funeral home
- John Romo was responsible for starting an organization called Haircuts and Hope that provided haircuts to Lubbock’s homeless population
- Read more about his life here: Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
Southwest to return to normal
- Southwest Airlines says it will return to normal operations today
- This follows a week of cancellations forcing many customers to reschedule flights or find alternative forms of travel
- Read more here: Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
16,000 migrants bused to other cities
- New data shows Texas has bused more than 16,000 migrants to northern cities this year
- Estimates show this has cost the state millions of dollars
- Read the latest here: El Paso extends emergency declaration as surge of migrants cross border amid subfreezing temperatures
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.