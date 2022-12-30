Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Friday morning top stories: Southwest to return to normal operations

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

John Romo funeral services announced

  • An area barber’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at Broadway funeral home
  • John Romo was responsible for starting an organization called Haircuts and Hope that provided haircuts to Lubbock’s homeless population
  • Read more about his life here: Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

Southwest to return to normal

16,000 migrants bused to other cities

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just...
UPDATED: One injured in 6 car pileup on University and S. Loop
Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while...
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million
Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Joey McGuire, Dimitri Moore say racial slur accusations at Texas Bowl game are false
John Romo cutting hair for those in need in 2018.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

Latest News

A dry but windy day Saturday. Dry, breezy, and chilly ringing in the new year. Cloudy and...
New Year’s South Plains Weekend Forecast
LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just...
UPDATED: One injured in 6 car pileup on University and S. Loop
One person hurt in 6 car pileup
One person hurt in 6 car pileup
Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while...
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop