Friday morning top stories: Southwest to return to normal operations

John Romo funeral services announced

An area barber’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at Broadway funeral home

John Romo was responsible for starting an organization called Haircuts and Hope that provided haircuts to Lubbock’s homeless population

Southwest to return to normal

Southwest Airlines says it will return to normal operations today

This follows a week of cancellations forcing many customers to reschedule flights or find alternative forms of travel

16,000 migrants bused to other cities

New data shows Texas has bused more than 16,000 migrants to northern cities this year

Estimates show this has cost the state millions of dollars

