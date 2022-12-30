Lubbock Animal Shelter preparing for influx of runaway animals after New Year’s Eve

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re planning on popping fireworks or having a New Year’s celebration this weekend, the Lubbock Animal Shelter has some tips on making sure your furry friends don’t end up at the shelter.

Steven Greene, director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says, “We do typically see an increase in some animals that escape. Whether it is the Fourth of July, whether it is New Year’s due to the fireworks and the commotion.”

Greene says while celebrating the new year, many people head out on the town, or have friends in and out of their homes, which can cause your pet to become anxious.

“You definitely want to make sure if you are having guests over that your animals are in rooms where they can’t get out. You don’t want them to go running out the front door, especially if they are stressed or scared,” Greene said.

Greene says fireworks trigger animals’ fight or flight response, causing many animals to run away on nights like New Year’s Eve. Giving your pet a secure, secluded environment can help ease their stress.

“What we recommend is to put your animal in a secure dark environment, maybe a bedroom with the door closed where it can maybe go under a bed or hide,” Greene said.

Greene says ahead of those celebrations making sure your pet is microchipped is the most important thing you can do to ensure you will be reunited if your pet goes missing.

“If you have a collar on, the dog is liable to lose the collar, and the tags are liable to fall off. So that microchip is at least always in that animal. If you keep that information updated it helps us get those animals back home,” Greene said.

If your pet happens to go missing this weekend, Greene recommends always checking the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

