Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock realtor explains why homes cost more in 2022

By Patricia Perry
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock realtor says if you bought a home this year, chances are you paid more for it.

The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty sold 300 homes in 2022 - which is 50 less than the team did last year. The owner, Lindsey Bartley, says overall it was still a good year for the team.

“We definitely sold a few less homes, but we, our volume overall was more due to the higher prices,” Bartley said.

While it was a good year for some realtors, for buyers the average cost to purchase a home was up $35,000.

“So, it’s gone up pretty significantly over the past year,” Bartley said.

In 2021, it cost $250,000 to buy a home in Lubbock. That price increased to $285,000.

Bartley says there are many reasons it’s costing you more to put down roots. One of those reasons cold be because the Hub City is growing.

“We saw lots of people from California and other states moving into Texas; they would go to areas like Austin and Dallas,” Bartley said. “Then we saw a lot of moving in here. Our economy here is stable, we have awesome education and health care, all of those things.”

Then there are fluctuating interest rates. Bartley says at the beginning of the year, rates were at 2%, and went up to 7%. Now, they’re sitting around 6.5%.

“I think the biggest thing this past year has been interest rates on top of home prices just rising in general,” Bartley said. “It’s been kind of a double whammy if you will. So, it’s really kept a lot of people out of the market.”

If you are still looking for a home, she says you have a lot more options now than you did a couple years ago. In 2022, The Lindsey Bartley Team saw a 136% increase in homes entering the market.

“Right now, for people who do want to buy a house and even sell it is a great market as long as you’re educated, and as long as you’re working with the right people who will let you know all of your options,” Bartley said.

Bartley says if interest rates stay where they are now, or decrease to 5%, the real estate market could be in good shape for 2023.

Compared to other places in Texas, she says Lubbock has still had steady growth with no significant jumps, like some cities have had.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaree Shepherd, 16
16-year-old murder suspect now in custody
Isaiah Sanchez, 24, is charged with murder.
Murder warrant: woman was shot, left in roadway before she was found dead in south Lubbock Co.
John Romo cutting hair for those in need in 2018.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Texas Tech beats Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just...
UPDATED: One injured in 6 car pileup on University and S. Loop

Latest News

LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just...
UPDATED: One injured in 6 car pileup on University and S. Loop
One person hurt in 6 car pileup
One person hurt in 6 car pileup
Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while...
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
4 injured in rollover crash
4 injured in rollover crash