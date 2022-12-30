Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock doctors offer advice for getting healthier in the New Year

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As 2022 comes to an end, millions of people are making resolutions for 2023, looking to kick old habits and start some healthy new ones.

Many people focusing on health as we move into the Jordan-year of the 21st century.

Dr. Drew Payne with Texas Tech Health Science Center says a focus on weight loss could reduce the risk of other health issues down the road.

“The higher your weight is or the higher your BMI is, the higher your risk for cardiovascular disease, for pulmonary disease, for joint problems, for cancer,” Dr. Payne said. “All these things start to rise, and in fact if we look at mortality, the higher your weight is the shorter your lifespan is.”

But Dr. Payne says you don’t need to fight that battle alone. Finding someone to team up with can help you achieve your goal.

“Find a partner, whether that’s your primary care physician or someone at the house that’s going down this weight loss journey with you,” Dr. Payne said.

But don’t jump into a rigorous training program without speaking to your doctor first.

“Once you have that green light to exercise, then really, 30 minutes five time a week is really what I recommend,” Dr. Payne said.

Another health goal some will be taking on, putting down the cigarettes.

Dr. Ebtesam Islam says a decision to quit smoking could have a profound impact on more than just your lungs.

“Poor lungs can definitely affect you whole body because that’s where we get our oxygen from,” Dr. Islam said. “So it can affect the heart, it can affect the brain, or your organs if you’re not getting enough oxygen.”

Dr. Islam says your lungs can eventually heal from long-term smoking, and kicking the tobacco habit can lower your risk of experiencing a heart attack, stroke or being diagnosed with cancer. But she says changing this habit can be tough, so don’t be to upset if it takes multiple attempts.

“Don’t be discouraged if you try to quit and you’re not able to and you try again,” Dr. Islam said. “It may take multiple tries before you can quit smoking.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaree Shepherd, 16
16-year-old murder suspect now in custody
Isaiah Sanchez, 24, is charged with murder.
Murder warrant: woman was shot, left in roadway before she was found dead in south Lubbock Co.
John Romo cutting hair for those in need in 2018.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Texas Tech beats Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
Joey McGuire
Texas Tech, Head Coach Joey McGuire agree to $26.6M new six-year contract

Latest News

New Year's resolutions
New Year's resolutions
LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just...
UPDATED: One injured in 6 car pileup on University and S. Loop
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
Matador boil water notice rescinded
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million