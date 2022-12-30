New Year’s South Plains Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Spring-like weather pattern will continue through New Year’s. While there will be some wind relief, there also will be more wind. Temperatures will remain above average for the time of year.

Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. There's much more in the accompanying story. (KCBD First Alert)

The light wind and mostly cloudy sky this morning will give way to a breezy and partly cloudy afternoon. Winds will increase to about 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will peak about three to five degrees above average.

Tonight will be mostly fair, breezy, and cold. Lows will range from the mid-30s in the northwest to near 40 in the southeast KCBD viewing area.

A dry but windy day Saturday. Dry, breezy, and chilly ringing in the new year. Cloudy and breezy New Year's Day. (KCBD First Alert)

The last day of the year, tomorrow, will be partly cloudy and windy. Highs will range from the mid-60s to low 70s. Wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph are likely. Some stronger gusts are possible.

New Year’s Eve night will be mostly cloudy and breezy, which will add quite a chill to the air. At midnight Lubbock’s temperature will be near 50 degrees, but it may feel more like 40 in the breeze. Or, possibly chillier.

Green indicates wind relief, yellow breezy, and red... well, you know. More wind on the way Saturday and Monday. (KCBD First Alert)

New Year’s Day, Sunday, will be breezy and cloudy. There may be a few sprinkles or rain drops but measurable rain is not expected. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday, about 15 degrees above average for New Year’s Day.

The Spring-like pattern continues into early next week. Temperatures will remain above average. Strong winds return Saturday and Monday. (KCBD First Alert)

