One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person seriously injured.

Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near 83rd and Indiana Ave.

Indiana Ave. will be closed for northbound traffic from the 8300 block to the 8200 block. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.