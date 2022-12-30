Tyler Shough battles food poisoning, turns in MVP performance in Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are back home and celebrating after their win over The Rebels on Wednesday night, despite an illness and an SEC defense.

Tech quarterback and MVP of the Texas Bowl, Tyler Shough, said he and a couple of other players and coaches suffered from food poisoning the night before. So, after a night of no sleep, getting very sick every hour, he says the athletic trainers filled Shough up on fluids and treated his symptoms. You couldn’t tell though, just like Michael Jordan’s “flu game” in the ‘97 NBA Finals.

“Flu game, flu game. That’s all I was thinking about. I felt like absolute crap,” Shough said.

Shough still led his team to a win.

“I know it probably showed later in the game, but I was just, I was just exhausted. I knew it would be, whatever it took to win, you know? I didn’t really have a lot of food in me, but it wasn’t me, it was a lot of guys on the team,” Shough said.

After two IV drips before the game, and one during halftime, Shough ran for 111 yards, the first Tech quarterback to rush more than a hundred since 1976. He is now 8-1 as a starter at Texas Tech.

Shough drew a delay of game penalty at the outset. It was on purpose, as the Texas Tech offense paid tribute to the late coach Mike Leach. The air raid formation with its “wide split” O-line hearkens back to Leach’s nine seasons with the Red Raiders. Coach Lane Kiffin declined to accept the penalty.

“I guarantee that guys, especially guys my age that coached high school football, some of the stuff he did totally changed the way offenses were run in the state of Texas. Just wanted to show our appreciation, especially do it in on a big stage, last game being played, and do it in red and black,” Coach Joey McGuire said.

Coach Leach’s first college head coaching job was with the Red Raiders.

Along with that formation, both teams wore decals honoring Leach’s contributions to the game. Texas Tech wore pirate flags, Ole Miss wore the word “Mike.”

