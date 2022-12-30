Local Listings
Warm and gusty through the weekend

While Saturday morning will be chilly, gusty winds will bring some springlike weather for the last Saturday in 2022.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While Saturday morning will be chilly, gusty winds will bring some spring-like weather for the last Saturday in 2022.

Those windy, but warm south to southwest winds will return to the South Plains Saturday, pushing highs to the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday afternoon. Winds will remain gusty from the southwest into the midnight hour at 15-20 mph.

There will be slightly elevated fire danger through the day and evening. Wind speeds on Saturday will average 20-30 mph with higher gusts and winds on Sunday 15-25 mph with some possible higher gusts.

By Monday, strong winds will increase to 35-45 mph with higher gusts as another storm system impacts the Lone Star state and brings cooler temperatures back to the South Plains. There may be some potential for showers Monday.

Skies will range from mostly sunny Saturday to mostly cloudy and Sunday into Monday.

Cooler temps will return to the area Monday through next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

