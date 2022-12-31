Local Listings
96-year-old woman dies after Friday afternoon crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One woman has died after a serious crash in south Lubbock Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 83rd Street and Indiana Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Friday for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, police found 96-year-old Apolonia Gonzales with serious injuries.

Apolonia was a passenger in a car driven by 64-year-old Alma Gonzales. Their car was stopped in the center turn lane of Indiana Avenue, preparing to turn left onto 83rd Street. An SUV was driving north on Indiana when the two vehicles collided.

Apolonia was seriously injured and taken to Covenant Medical Center, where she later died.

Alma was moderately injured and the driver of the other vehicle was left with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person seriously injured.

Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near 83rd and Indiana Ave.

Indiana Ave. will be closed for northbound traffic from the 8300 block to the 8200 block. Avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

