Animal with rabies confirmed in Hockley County

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a wild animal tested positive for rabies near...
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a wild animal tested positive for rabies near Ropesville.(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a wild animal tested positive for rabies near Ropesville.

Authorities stated there have been no reports of infected pets, livestock or other wild animals. The sheriff’s office also stated no people have reported being exposed to the disease.

“We encourage residents to watch for signs and symptoms,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release. “If you believe you see one that is exposed or exhibiting signs, do not approach the animal, contact your local animal control agency, and provide them with as much information as possible about the animal including description, location, and any aggressive or strange behavior.”

The Department of State Health Services has provided a list of rabies symptoms:

  • Animals that seem to have a change in behavior
  • Wild animals which appear to be friendly or tame
  • Nocturnal animals, including coyotes, foxes, bats, skunks and raccoons, that are out in the daytime
  • Animals struggling to walk, eat or drink
  • Excitement or aggression in animals
  • Animals that bite or scratch at an old wound until it bleeds

Those who have been bitten should immediately clean the wound and seek medical attention. People who encounter an animal that could be infected should call their local animal control officers with the description, location and behavior of the animal.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

