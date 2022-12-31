Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 81-58

The Lady Raiders fell to No. Iowa State 81-58 on Saturday in their first game of conference play.
The Lady Raiders fell to No. Iowa State 81-58 on Saturday in their first game of conference play.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders fell to No. 15 Iowa State 81-58 on Saturday in their first game of conference play.

The Lady Raiders were on an 11-game win streak going into the game.

The first quarter stayed within a 3-point game as Iowa State took the early lead. Iowa State took off in the second quarter, leading by 14 points going into half. The Lady Raiders battled in the third quarter making it an 11-point game. The Lady Raiders closed within 7 points in the 4th quarter before Iowa State pulled away for good.

The Lady Raiders shot 37% from the floor while Iowa State shot 45%. The Lady Raiders forced 8 turnovers but committed 17 turnovers allowing Iowa State to build their lead. The Lady Raiders totaled 27 rebounds, while ISU totaled 49.

Texas Tech

Bre Scott - 18 pts | 5 rebs | 1-5 3-pt FG

Jazmaine Lewis - 13 pts | 6 rebs | 0-0 FG

Jasmine Shavers - 9 pts | 3 rebs | 1-4 3-pt FG

Iowa State

A Joens - 22 pts | 7 rebs | 1-4 3-pt FG

L Donarski - 21 pts | 3 rebs | 1-9 3-pt FG

E Ryan - 15 pts | 9 rebs | 1-3 3-pt FG

The Lady Raiders are now 12-2 overall. They will travel to KU to take on the Jayhawks on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine and Lillian Rose Little
LPD: Mother and 3-year-old daughter found safe
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person...
96-year-old woman dies after Friday afternoon crash
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Lubbock Police Department
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden

Latest News

Texas Tech basketball
Texas Tech falls to No. 18 TCU 67-61
Texas Tech University
Lady Raiders open Big 12 play Saturday vs. No. 15 Iowa State
After already signing the fastest class in college football just over a week ago, Texas Tech...
Texas Tech announces signing of Drae McCray
Texas Bowl
Tyler Shough battles food poisoning, turns in MVP performance in Texas Bowl