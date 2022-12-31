Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 81-58

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders fell to No. 15 Iowa State 81-58 on Saturday in their first game of conference play.

The Lady Raiders were on an 11-game win streak going into the game.

The first quarter stayed within a 3-point game as Iowa State took the early lead. Iowa State took off in the second quarter, leading by 14 points going into half. The Lady Raiders battled in the third quarter making it an 11-point game. The Lady Raiders closed within 7 points in the 4th quarter before Iowa State pulled away for good.

The Lady Raiders shot 37% from the floor while Iowa State shot 45%. The Lady Raiders forced 8 turnovers but committed 17 turnovers allowing Iowa State to build their lead. The Lady Raiders totaled 27 rebounds, while ISU totaled 49.

Texas Tech

Bre Scott - 18 pts | 5 rebs | 1-5 3-pt FG

Jazmaine Lewis - 13 pts | 6 rebs | 0-0 FG

Jasmine Shavers - 9 pts | 3 rebs | 1-4 3-pt FG

Iowa State

A Joens - 22 pts | 7 rebs | 1-4 3-pt FG

L Donarski - 21 pts | 3 rebs | 1-9 3-pt FG

E Ryan - 15 pts | 9 rebs | 1-3 3-pt FG

The Lady Raiders are now 12-2 overall. They will travel to KU to take on the Jayhawks on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

