Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a crash north of Midland on State Highway 349 at 11:14 p.m., according to a report.

Police stated 46-year-old Robin Nelson of Lamesa was driving south on the highway in his car when he slowed to to turn right onto a private road. Eddie Garcia, 38, was driving a semi-truck south on the highway and struck the back of Nelson’s car.

Nelson was injured and taken to the Midland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Garcia died in the crash.

