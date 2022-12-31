Local Listings
Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead

A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead.
A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a crash north of Midland on State Highway 349 at 11:14 p.m., according to a report.

Police stated 46-year-old Robin Nelson of Lamesa was driving south on the highway in his car when he slowed to to turn right onto a private road. Eddie Garcia, 38, was driving a semi-truck south on the highway and struck the back of Nelson’s car.

Nelson was injured and taken to the Midland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Garcia died in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

