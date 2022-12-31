Local Listings
LPD: Mother and 3-year-old daughter found safe

Catherine and Lillian Rose Little
Catherine and Lillian Rose Little(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catherine Little and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, have been found safe.

Police were looking for the mother and daughter after concerned family members, some from Guam, were looking for them.

On Saturday morning, LPD issued a request for public assistance to locate the two individuals to conduct a welfare check.

Police stated they are safe and no crime was committed.

