LPD: Mother and 3-year-old daughter found safe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catherine Little and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, have been found safe.

Police were looking for the mother and daughter after concerned family members, some from Guam, were looking for them.

On Saturday morning, LPD issued a request for public assistance to locate the two individuals to conduct a welfare check.

Police stated they are safe and no crime was committed.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.