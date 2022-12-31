Lubbock gym prepares for New Year’s crowd, offers tips to stay fit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Everyone is resolving to work out more for the new year, and Crunch Fitness in Lubbock is getting ready for the crowd.

“Whenever it’s a new year it’s that time where we all get to take a time out and we get the opportunity to reinvent ourselves,” Tyler Gress, General Manager of Crunch Fitness, said. “In certain categories, you get to look back on the last year and do some self-reflection, and you get to go into a new year with maybe a new stance, whether that’s fitness or nutrition, or a lot of different things.”

Whether you want to lose weight or gain muscle in the new year, a lot of people are headed to the gym with you. Gress says the gym on 62nd and Slide is prepared for regulars and newcomers.

“We’ll have some new people joining us or some people who have been out of town that’s coming back, but there’s plenty of space for everybody,” Gress said.

Crunch is making sure it’s ready for the resolution rush by adding more equipment and rearranging the gym at the beginning of the month.

Gress says don’t get discouraged if you’re not seeing results immediately.

“It takes about 21 days to make a habit,” Gress said. “So, if you can stay on top of that day after day for at least 21 days, you can make a habit, and you won’t have that slide-off regression back into the busy lives that we have.”

He also has a few tips to keep you motivated. Gress says to take a buddy with you, start a journal to log the progress, ask for help from those who are more experienced in the gym, and measure yourself to track progress. He says these tips will keep you on track no matter what the end goal is.

“It’s going to take time,” Gress said. “If you want to gain muscle or you want to lose body fat percentage or purely just maintaining, it takes time.”

Gress says adding a better diet to your list of resolutions can help keep you fit for 2023.

“A lot of your actual gains and weight losses are going to happen in the kitchen,” Gress said. “60 to 70 percent of actual changes in your body are going to be happening in your diet and nutrition...that comes through science and education.”

If you are a regular, Gress says don’t get discouraged by the crowd. He encourages regulars to help newcomers on their journey.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.