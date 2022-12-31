Local Listings
New bill would rename part of FM40 to honor Maines Brothers Band

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners have approved renaming a portion of FM40 to honor The Maines Brothers Band.

They want to use the two-mile stretch on either side of Acuff to honor the family’s decades of music.

“I think it’s going to be a great, fitting monument,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said. “An honoring of a band, of a family, that has been greatly influential in West Texas music.”

County commissioners approved the measure on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It moves on to the state legislature on Jan. 10.

Originally started by their father and uncles back in the ‘50s, Lloyd, Steve, Kenny and Donnie became the new face of the band in 1983 after signing a deal with Mercury Records.

You can see a plaque honoring the Maines Brothers at 19th and Crickets in downtown Lubbock.

The highway dedication would serve as tribute to a family that has helped the world see what makes the Hub City so special.

“There’s a Lubbock sound,” Judge Parrish said. “A sound of Lubbock music and that sound can be directly correlated to the Maines Brothers Band. They have really been that foundation of West Texas music.”

You can see the names of other iconic performers on street corners all through downtown Lubbock, from Mac Davis Lane to Buddy Holly and Crickets Avenue, and you can see their names on plaques at the West Texas Walk of Fame, including one dedicated to The Maines Brothers Band.

“This is just the beginning,” Judge Parrish said. “Just a continuum of this great influence that we’ve seen not just with the Maines Brothers Band but with all these artists that have greatly influenced the art, culture and entertainment of the world.”

In the near future, that influence could widen to include Farm Road 40, Route 1 in Acuff.

“When you’re on The Maines Brothers Band highway just get you a CD and just put it in. When you hear that music it will remind you of West Texas sunsets, of the flat prairie land and of that music. If you want to really celebrate West Texas music, celebrate it with a CD.”

