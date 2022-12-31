Saturday morning top stories: Police asking for help finding mother and daughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and daughter.

Family from Guam have reached out to help find the two individuals

Police released a picture of the mother and daughter to help with the public search

More information here: LPD ask for public help to find woman and daughter

A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead.

46-year-old Robin Nelson was turning off of State Highway 349 when a semi-truck rear-ended his car

Nelson was taken to a nearby hospital

Details here: Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead

One person was seriously injured in a crash in south Lubbock.

Officers responded to the crash at 83rd Street and Indiana Avenue

One person was seriously injured

More here: One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash

