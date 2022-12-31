Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: Police asking for help finding mother and daughter

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and daughter.

A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead.

One person was seriously injured in a crash in south Lubbock.

