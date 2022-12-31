Local Listings
Texas Tech falls to No. 18 TCU 67-61

Texas Tech basketball
Texas Tech basketball
By Zach Fox
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Basketball opened Conference play on Saturday with a defeat to No. 18 TCU, 67-61.

Tech took an 11-point lead heading into the break. However, the lead slowly diminish behind TCU’s Mike Miles Jr.’s 23 points. Kevin Obanor only saw the floor for six minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. He ended the day with 6 points off 2-7 shooting. 

It was a rough day for Texas Tech at the free throw line, shooting 9-18 (50%) from the stripe. Turnovers were also an issue. The Red Raiders had 23 turnovers compared to the Horned Frogs 15. TCU’s largest lead of 6 points was achieved in the final minutes, coming off shooting 40% from the floor.

Scoring Leaders

Texas Tech

  • Pop Isaacs - 17 pts  |  2 rebs  |  5-11 3-pt FG
  • De’Vion Harmon - 13 pts  | 7 rebs  |  2 asts  |  5 stls
  • Jaylon Tyson -  8 pts  |  4 rebs  |  4 asts  |  2 stls

TCU

  • Mike Miles Jr - 23 pts  |  3 asts  |  8-10 FT
  • Emanuel Miller - 16 pts  |  6 rebs
  • Damion Baugh - 14 pts  |  2 rebs  |  5 asts

Texas Tech is now 10-3 on the season. The Red Raiders will host No. 4 Kansas on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. The next meeting between Texas Tech and TCU will be back in Lubbock on Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

