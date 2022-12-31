Warm and windy for New Year’s Eve

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy New Year’s Eve! Strong winds and warm temperatures ahead for the next two days!

High temperatures today are in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the majority of the viewing area with mostly sunny skies. It is going to be a windy day. Winds will be coming from the west around 15 to 25 mph in the morning and then speeds will pick up in the afternoon around 25 to 30 mph.

Windcast (KCBD)

We do want to advise everyone to exercise caution with fireworks because of the strong winds. Remember, setting off fireworks is illegal within Lubbock city limits. Fireworks can become fires that can get out of control quickly, especially on windy days like today. Fire crews advise keeping a bucket of water and fire extinguisher near by if using fireworks.

New Years Weekend Forecast (KCBD)

Around midnight tonight temperatures will be in the lower 50s, and winds will calm down for a little bit around 15 mph, but will pick up again shortly after midnight.

Overnight low temperatures are in the lower 40s. We expect partly cloudy skies in the late evening then mostly cloudy skies into the night. West winds will continue around 15 to 20 mph.

