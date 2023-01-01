Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting

Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile.(Liam Rivera, FOX10 News)
By Amanda Alvarado and WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - One person is dead and nine others are injured following a New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile, Ala, WALA reports.

Police say Saturday around 11:14 p.m., they received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street.

The incident happened as thousands of people were on the streets of downtown Mobile waiting for the arrival of the new year during the MoonPie Over Mobile event.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and running for cover.

“It was terrifying,” said Carly Bragg, who was downtown for the New Year’s Eve celebration. “It sounded like super-close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened.”

Bragg said she and her friends hid inside a corridor that was “maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound.” They noticed a shot-out window and realized how close they were.

The condition of the injured victims is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine and Lillian Rose Little
LPD: Mother and 3-year-old daughter found safe
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person...
96-year-old woman dies after Friday afternoon crash
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead.
Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a wild animal tested positive for rabies near...
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Hockley County

Latest News

West Lubbock shooting
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured
Avenue Q and 26th crash
1 seriously injured in New Year’s Day crash
FILE - Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters performs at the 3rd annual Alfred Mann Foundation...
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
Camron King, 10, got his Christmas wish with the help of a postal carrier and sheriff’s...
Boy with one hand asks Santa for toys, ‘not to get bullied’