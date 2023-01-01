Local Listings
Man admits to deadly shooting at Roswell motel

Roswell Police Department Logo
Roswell Police Department Logo(RPD Facebook)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROSWELL, NM (KCBD) - Police in Roswell are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday evening at the Leisure Inn in the 2700 block of West Second Street.

27-year-old Anthony McCullough was arrested on Saturday morning after telling police he shot 32-year-old Adam Trujillo.

McCullough told police he shot Trujillo after they argued and Trujillo threatened him with a knife.

Police say the two men had been sitting inside a pickup when the victim allegedly threatened McCullough.

Police say McCullough got a rifle from his motel room and shot Trujillo multiple times while he was still sitting in the passenger seat of the pickup.

The statement from Roswell police says Anthony performed first aid on Adam after shooting him but Adam Trujillo died on scene from his injuries.

McCullough was detained on scene on Friday and arrested on Saturday morning. He’s been charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and is incarcerated at the Chaves County Detention Center.

