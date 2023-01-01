Local Listings
New Year’s Day crash leaves woman dead

Avenue Q and 26th crash
Avenue Q and 26th crash(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A serious crash early New Year’s Day has left one woman dead.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 57-year-old Elizabeth Prado seriously injured.

Police stated Prado was a passenger in an SUV driven by 61-year-old Richard Trevino. They also had a child in the vehicle. The SUV was driving south in the 2600 block of Avenue Q, preparing to turn left. A second SUV was traveling north and the two vehicle crashed.

Prado was seriously injured and taken UMC, where she later died.

Trevino and the child were moderately injured. The driver of the other SUV was minorly injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.

