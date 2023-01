LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an early New Year’s Day shooting in west Lubbock.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded near 50th Street and Frankford Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting at this time.

