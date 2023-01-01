Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

One person was seriously injured in a crash early New Year’s Day morning.

Police responded to the crash just before 1:15 a.m.

The injured person was taken to UMC for treatment

More here: 1 seriously injured in New Year’s Day crash

A shooting early Sunday morning left one person moderately injured.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m.

Police stated no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting

Details here: New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured

A mother and daughter have been found safe after police asked for public help in locating them.

Catherine Little and her daughter 3-year-old Lillian Rose Little have been found

Police asked for the public’s help in finding them after family member’s expressed concern

The story continues: LPD: Mother and 3-year-old daughter found safe

