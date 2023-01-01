Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in crash

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

One person was seriously injured in a crash early New Year’s Day morning.

A shooting early Sunday morning left one person moderately injured.

A mother and daughter have been found safe after police asked for public help in locating them.

  • Catherine Little and her daughter 3-year-old Lillian Rose Little have been found
  • Police asked for the public’s help in finding them after family member’s expressed concern
  • The story continues: LPD: Mother and 3-year-old daughter found safe

