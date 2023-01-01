Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock.

The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue.

Marsha Sharp traffic (KCBD)

The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the crash from the roadway.

Police stated no injured have been reported.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

