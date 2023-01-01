Local Listings
UMC welcomes first baby of 2023

UMC's first baby of 2023, Declan(UMC Health Systems)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Parents, Melanie Garza, and Austin Davis had an incredible start to 2023, with the birth of their son, Declan. Little Declan is the first baby born within UMC Children’s Hospital this year.

He was born at 5:24am on January 1st at the UMC Children’s Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was welcomed by his parents and siblings, Ryan and Killian.

When receiving the news about having the first baby, Melanie shared “That’s wonderful news. We are so excited to have Declan here! We look forward to celebrating the new year, making sweet memories and spending time together as a family.”

Both mother and baby were doing well Sunday morning and are spending some quality time snuggling and resting.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by UMC Health Systems.

