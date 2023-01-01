Local Listings
A warm New Years Day then mild, windy weather next week

New Years Weekend Forecast
By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm day today and a mild night! Temperatures around midnight tonight will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight. West winds will continue around 15 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with partly sunny skies. Our winds will turn southwest around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tomorrow’s overnight temperatures will be similar to tonight’s in the mid-40s. Southwest winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph.

There is a cold front coming through Monday, bringing a slight chance of rain for some northern parts of the viewing area early Monday morning. It is going to be very windy on Monday, speeds may result in a Wind Advisory going into effect. West winds in the morning around 15 to 25 mph then turning southwest around 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Monday night we expect mostly clear skies with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s. A breezy night, with west winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday will be another breezy day, with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid 50s.

